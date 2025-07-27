Former Big Ten Star Opens Fire on Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely angered a whole lot of people last year with their dominant College Football Playoff run, and that included the Oregon Ducks.
After losing to Oregon during the regular season, Ohio State absolutely hammered the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, establishing itself as the clear superior team in the Big Ten.
Former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson — who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — is obviously still salty about the loss, and he didn't miss an opportunity to fire a shot at the Buckeyes during NFL training camp.
“Ohio State [is] going to get beat in the championship this year,” Johnson said, via Brandon Little of A to Z Sports. “I got a lot of receipts that I’m keeping right now, because yeah, I hold grudges. I’m sorry. I hold grudges.”
Johnson then proceeded to call out Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who lit up the Ducks with seven catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl victory last January.
“I mean, obviously I wanted to win the Rose Bowl, but we came up short,” Johnson said. “So we’re going to go back to the Rose Bowl this year, and if it’s Ohio State, we’re going to come at Jeremiah Smith.”
Good luck.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman campaign last season and is viewed by some as the best player in the country heading into 2025.
Meanwhile, Johnson caught 83 passes for 898 yards and 10 scores in 2024. He was selected by the Buccaneeers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Commanders Reveal Unexpected News on Terry McLaurin
MORE: Former Ohio State QB Commit Gets Candid on Spurning Buckeyes
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract
MORE: Michigan Defender Takes Aim at Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Ohio State Predicted to Suffer Yet Another Major Recruiting Loss