Ohio State Wide Receivers Shine, Run Game Takes Step Back Versus Spartans
The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their winning ways and move to 4-0 on the year after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 38-7 in East Lansing. Coming back to Columbus with a convincing Big Ten victory in the Buckeyes first road game of the season is a nice step in the journey of this season.
Here are the players who saw their stock go up and the players who saw their stock go down for Ohio State.
Stock Up: Jeremiah Smith
The freshman wide receiver already set a high bar through three games, but he managed to raise that once again. Not only did Smith have five receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown but his extraordinary catches wowed every spectator.
On the same touchdown scoring drive, Smith hauled in two one handed catches. The first one came by way of Will Howard and the second was from Devin Brown after Howard went out of the game briefly due to a hard hit.
Smith continues to look pro ready which is great news for the Buckeyes because he will not be draft ready for a few years still.
Stock Down: Will Howard
Will Howard has played pretty well so far this season. That being said, Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall were not necessarily the toughest tests.
Howard may not have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in college football, yet his experience and weapons around him should make for a strong season. Against the Spartans, he did have some good moments but this was his worst game in the scarlet and gray so far.
The quarterback went 21 of 31 for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. On that interception, Howard stared down Emeka Egbuka and threw the ball right to two defenders in front of the receiver. The Spartans were able to score their lone touchdown of the night due to this interception and great starting field position.
This was not the only time Howard stared down a receiver and should have paid for his mistake. Prior to the Gee Scott Jr. touchdown reception to make it 10-0, Howard threw one over the middle and the safety slid right underneath the route in the end zone. That should have resulted in an interception. The missed opportunity by the Spartans led to Ohio State still scoring though.
Howard has some things to work on this week as the team prepares to host the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Stock Up: Devin Brown
Devin Brown deserves some credit for his performance against Michigan State. Despite losing the starting quarterback battle for a second year in a row, Brown is patiently waiting for his opportunity. That opportunity popped up sooner than expected versus the Spartans.
After taking a big hit, Howard had to check out of the game. Brown came in and still helped the Buckeyes score a touchdown. The Spartans brought some pressure, Brown stayed calm in the pocket and delivered a strike to Smith (who scored off the one-handed catch).
Brown's five for seven night for 54 yards and one touchdown could be a sign that his game is evolving and the Buckeyes could be okay if something happens and he needs to play an extended amount of time at some point this season.
Stock Down: Run Game
The Ohio State run game has been explosive and dominant the last two games. After putting up over 500 yards combined on the ground versus Western Michigan and Marshall, the Buckeyes took a step back versus Michigan State.
The offensive line was not nearly generating the same kind of push, which needs to serve as some credit to the front seven of Michigan State. Henderson led the way with 69 yards on seven carries. Quinshon Judkins had just 54 yards on 11 carries.
Even though Ohio State did have two rushing touchdowns on the night, neither came from a running back. Jeremiah Smith scored on a 19-yard reverse and Will Howard punched one in as well.
If the Buckeyes can establish a strong rushing attack against Iowa in the next game, that would be massive for the confidence of the offensive line. Iowa will not be a push over, but a more efficient game would be nice.
Stock Up: Caleb Downs
Downs was all over the field versus the Spartans and proved why he is perhaps the best safety in all of college football. Not only did he lead the way with six total tackles (3 solo), but he also had a tackle for loss and made some excellent plays in open field.
The way he flies around but does not miss on tackles is rather impressive. It is safe to assume that Downs will continue to make an impact as the year goes on.