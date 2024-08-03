4-Star Quarterback Picks Oregon Ducks Over Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes did not receive a commitment from one 2026 quarterback recruit on Saturday. Four-star prospect Jonas Williams chose the Oregon Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 6'3", 205-pound quarterback is currently ranked as the No. 8 QB on 247 Sports and the No. 7 QB on On3 in the 2026 recruiting class.
Williams has come close to topping 3,000 passing yards in a single season after throwing for 2,737 yards and 2,950 yards in back-to-back years. In both of his two seasons with Bolingbrook High School, he threw for 30 or more passing touchdowns. Williams is set to compete in his first season with Lincoln-Way East High School and look to potentially better his already impressive numbers.
The commitment by Williams makes him the third commit in the 2026 recruiting class for the Ducks. Four-star running back Tradarian Ball and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland were the first two.
Williams was not the only recruit set to announce his commitment on Saturday, who the Buckeyes are competing with the Oregon Ducks to get. Five-star 2025 safety Trey McNutt was initially supposed to announce his commitment on July 19th, but pushed that back to August 3rd. The Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies seem to be stiff competition for the Buckeyes when it comes to the chances of landing McNutt. The USC Trojans and Florida Gators are also in his top five.
When looking at the 2026 recruiting class, August of 2024 is still pretty early in the process due to being in the middle of the 2025 cycle. At the moment, Ohio State has a ton of young talent at quarterback with true freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland. Five-star 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair is also committed to Ohio State. Not landing a commitment from Williams is certainly not the end of the world for Ohio State.