5-Star Edge Rusher Keeps Ohio State Buckeyes In Top 5
The No. 1 edge rusher in the 2026 recruiting class announced his top five schools and the Ohio State Buckeyes managed to remain on his list. There does appear to be a current front runner and the Buckeyes could be chasing another Big Ten school.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star edge rusher Zion Elee has narrowed his school choices down to Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia. The Maryland product will certainly be a coveted prospect in his recruiting class, likely making for an intense battle in his recruitment.
At the moment, the Oregon Ducks may have the advantage and are standing out according to Brian Dohn of 247 Sports. Elee did take an unofficial visit there in late July, meaning he is fresh off that visit prior to making this announcement. He has also made unofficial visits to the other four schools previously.
Although Oregon may have an early lead, the Penn State Nittany Lions have actually been visited the most times of any school among this group. Elee has reportedly visited them twice.
Elee is currently listed at 6'3", 220 pounds and is the No. 1 edge rusher on both On3 and 247 Sports. He finds himself ranked in the top 10 nationally on both recruiting websites.
In two seasons with Joppatowne High School, Elee tallied 62 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 17 sacks and one interception according to MaxPreps. The talented edge rusher is now set to play his junior year at Saint Frances Academy after transferring.
This news on Elee comes just after No. 1 2026 safety Blaine Bradford kept the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top five. The Buckeyes are most certainly in the mix for some stars in the 2026 class.