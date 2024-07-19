7-Foot Center Eric Reibe Lists Ohio State In Top 11 Schools
A seven-foot center and top-40 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to 11. The Ohio State Buckeyes remain on the list and in contention for his commitment.
Eric Reibe is rated as a four-star prospect on every major recruiting website. The seven-foot, 235-pound big man from Potomac, Maryland is currently the No. 4 center on 247 Sports and No. 7 with On3.
Joe Tipton, national basketball reporter for On3, posted on X that Reibe's final 11 is as follows.
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- UConn Huskies
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Creighton Bluejays
- Harvard Crimson
- Indiana Hoosiers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Oregon Ducks
- Stanford Cardinal
On On3's recruiting prediction machine, Harvard currently holds the best odds of getting a commitment from Reibe at 23.8 percent. Iowa sits at 20.8 percent, Creighton at 17.9 percent and Oregon at 14.9 percent. Ohio State currently has a 5.3 percent chance according to the prediction machine.
On 247 Sports, there is one Crystal Ball prediction at the moment. Jeff Ermann, a Maryland Publisher for InsideMDSports gave the prediction in favor of Creighton on July 1st.
The left-handed big man is a member of Germany's U18 National Team and impressed recently at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando in June. Reibe averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in several standout performances.
Not only will Reibe be able to offer a college team size down low, but he likes to stretch the floor and shoot the three. His combination of size and skill makes him a coveted prize for the winner of his services in this class.
Reibe is not the only seven-foot center that the Ohio State Buckeyes are pursuing in the 2025 class. Malachi Moreno is set to visit the Buckeyes in September.