SEC Powerhouse Could Steal Top Commit Away From Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord last February, but they could end up losing him.
Offord will visit Auburn this weekend when the Tigers play the Oklahoma Sooners (via Brandon Little of A to Z Sports), and it is certainly not the first time the star defender has paid a visit to the SEC powerhouse.
He made his way to Auburn multiple times over the summer, and with the Tigers in heavy pursuit of him, Ohio State may see Offord back out of his verbal commitment.
After all, Offord has not yet signed with the Buckeyes, so he is free to commit elsewhere at this stage.
Offord is the third-ranked cornerback and the ninth-ranked player in the country overall, per 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound phenom will also visit with the Oregon Ducks in October.
Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is absolutely marvelous, and Offord is one of the top names on the list for the school.
While the Buckeyes will be loaded with talent regardless of whether or not Offord makes things official with the squad, losing him would still hurt, especially with Ohio State preparing to lose cornerback Denzel Burke to the NFL.
What should give Buckeyes fans some concern is that Offord is a Birmingham, Al. native, and with Auburn being located in Alabama, the youngster may choose to play for the team closer to home.
Ohio State hasn't had many recruiting losses recently, so watching a commit spurn the Buckeyes for another school would certainly be a rare sight.