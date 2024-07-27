C.J. Stroud Sends Strong Message To Top Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit
C.J. Stroud certainly knows a thing or two about Ohio State Buckeyes football, considering he is one of the greatest talents to ever set foot in Columbus.
Now, Stroud is a star quarterback for the Houston Texans, but he is clearly still a Buckeye at heart.
This week, Stroud connected with Ohio State's top 2025 recruit Devin Sanchez, who seems prepared to establish himself as one of the best defensive backs in the country.
While at a Texans practice session in training camp, Stroud gave Sanchez a vote of confidence.
Getting dapped up by an Ohio State legend certainly has to be a great feeling for Sanchez, who committed to the Buckeyes back in April.
Sanchez was ranked the No. 1 cornerback in the country and was also tabbed the top player in all of Texas, period.
The 6-foot-2 phenom is part of an outstanding Ohio State recruiting class that is widely considered the best in the nation for 2025.
Sanchez—a Houston native—received offers from 34 schools, but ultimately settled on the Buckeyes.
Meanwhile, Stroud put together two incredible seasons of his own at Columbus. He arrived in 2020, but became the full-time starting quarterback in 2021.
During his first season under center, Stroud threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 71.9 percent of his passes. The following year, he totaled 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six picks, making good on 66.3 percent of his throws.
Stroud was then selected by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.