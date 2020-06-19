Recruiting: Running Back Evan Pryor not Flipping from Ohio State

Evan Pryor is not flipping.

Despite some recent speculation that the four-star running back (class of 2021) could be entertaining the idea of decommitting from Ohio State, Pryor does not appear to be going anywhere. He took to Twitter on Thursday thwarting any hearsay.

Pryor, who committed to the Buckeyes back in mid-March, was ranked the No. 2 all-purpose back in the latest 247Sports rankings and No. 96 overall nationally. The 5-11, 190-pound prospect will be entering his senior year at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C.

However, a few rumors popped up lately suggesting that Pryor might be thinking about reopening his recruitment due to Ohio State also having inked top running back TreVeyon Henderson in the same class. Henderson is currently the No. 10-ranked player overall as well.

Alabama and North Carolina were speculated to be the two schools most likely linked to Pryor being a flip target, but that momentum has since faded following Pryor’s social-media post. The Buckeyes have clearly pitched their plan on using both he and Henderson differently, alleviating any concerns of a “crowded” running back room.

“A lot of people think we should be enemies, I guess,” Pryor recently told Lettermen Row when discussing the dynamic with Henderson. “But we have games to win and goals to meet, and Trey is like a brother to me already. We both know that it’s a tough life for a running back on the body. With us both being there, we can split those hits and both look forward to a lengthy NFL career.”

Ohio State is currently attempting to replace star back J.K. Dobbins, who ran for an incredible 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall before getting drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Returning frontrunner Master Teague III was injured during the spring and is working his way back, while Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon joins a position group that also features candidates such as Demario McCall, Marcus Crowley, Steele Chambers and incoming freshman Miyan Williams.

