Five-star WR signs with Ohio State despite Brian Hartline's departure

Recently, the country’s top wide receiver posted an Instagram story featuring hats from USC, Oregon and Ohio State, leading many to wonder what his preferred destination would be.

Well, those questions have been put to rest, and after cancelling scheduled official visits to Oregon, Southern California and Miami (Florida), it’s official.

Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late great Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has officially signed to play football with the Buckeyes in a move that will have Buckeye Nation salivating and celebrating.

Before Henry Jr. made the move to Columbus official, though, his Instagram story raised concerns among the Ohio State faithful.

After news broke that Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline was leaving to take the head coaching job at South Florida. Henry Jr.'s teammate, and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, changed his commitment from the Buckeyes to Southern California.

BOOM! Five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. has announced he will stick with his commitment and sign with Ohio State!



Henry has been committed to the Buckeyes for two years and will stick with it.



HUGE move and a great parting gift from Brian Hartline to get this done. pic.twitter.com/IKbJiP3beH — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) December 3, 2025

There were potential thoughts that the five-star prodigy might do the same after he verbally committed to the Buckeyes on July 28, 2023. Even before Hartline left Ohio State, Oregon was making a significant push for the five-star talent.

But those thoughts and those rumblings can be squashed now.

Henry Jr. unites with his older sister, Seini, who is a redshirt freshman on the women's basketball team. His younger brother DeMarcus is also an emerging basketball prospect.

The promising wide receiver was raised in Cincinnati by former Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones. He went to West Clermont as a freshman and Withrow as a sophomore.

In 2023, he helped the Tigers set a program record with 12 wins, en route to reaching their first regional final. As a sophomore, he caught 71 passes for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For the last two years, Henry Jr. has attended Mater Dei High School in California, playing for one of the top teams in the country.

And now, Ohio State get undoubtedly the best player in the class of 2026—someone who should instantly get playing time when he arrives on campus.

But with Henry Jr. a done deal – though the Buckeyes haven’t officially announced it yet – they get a freakishly athletic, ultra-quick player who will give the opposition nightmares. Just like the Buckeyes have been doing this season.

And it has proven to be Hartline’s parting gift to Ohio State, seeing as he was the man who recruited Henry Jr. in the first place.