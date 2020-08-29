Each Saturday morning, we'll be recapping how selected Ohio State football commits performed in their Friday contests, sharing those who delivered notable performances and also providing additional content from games that BuckeyesNow attends!

This opening week focuses on in-state commits. Here's how some of the future Buckeyes performed in season openers:

2021 Commits:

Wide Receiver Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio) and WashingtonHigh School fell to Lakewood St. Edward in a 24-23 thriller Friday night. Individually, Ballard had an impressive season debut by catching two touchdowns from 36 and 31 yards out. Below are Ballard's scores.

Future inside linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio) had a monster night on offense for his squad, scoring three touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes against rival Portsmouth. He finished with 10 carries and 95 yards as Ironton won big, 50-9.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall and Streestboro High School absolutely routed Coventry (Akron) by a final tally of 63-13. Streetsboro led 49-0 at halftime.

Future safety/outside backer Jaylen Johnson and Cincinnati La Salle fell in double overtime to nearby Cincinnati Elder in a week one shootout, 53-52.

2022 Commits:

Linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville) fought through second-half adversity to pace his team in a 17-0 victory over Hilliard Bradley. After cramping up in the third quarter, Powers returned to continue playing on both side of the ball. He contributed at running back and then also matched up with Wisconsin tight end commit Jack Pugh on defense.

All-around athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and Kettering Archbishop Alter dropped a heavyweight battle, 42-32, against Clinton-Massie. Alter scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to nearly erase a huge deficit, which included a 74-yard punt return TD by Hicks, before ultimately coming up short.

Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and cornerback Jyaire Brown helped Lakota West (West Chester) secure a 10-0 shutout on Cincinnati Colerain. The game was scoreless until Lakota West nailed a field goal in the beginning of the fourth quarter, then followed with a game-clinching touchdown in the closing minutes.

Continued updates on these future Buckeyes, and others from prep schools outside of Ohio, will roll through once various states launch seasons during the ongoing logistics of COVID-19.

