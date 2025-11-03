Four-star Penn State commit commends Ohio State after Saturday's visit
The Penn State Nittany Lions may have lost more than just the game this past weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes played host to Penn State for a Big Ten clash from The Shoe, with the Buckeyes coming out on top, 38-14. The dominating display came in front of countless commits and recruits from each program.
One that has drawn headlines is four-star offensive lineman, Kevin Brown, who committed to the Nittany Lions as a member of the 2026 class. He is the current No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall player in his class.
However, his presence on Saturday drew eyes as he recently came out and said he's been open to looking at new schools following the Nittany Lions' firing of head coach James Franklin.
And Ohio State might have just drawn him further away from Penn State.
After the game, Brown spoke to the visit saying countless positive things about the program that calls Columbus home.
“It was awesome,” Brown said of his visit. “They had everything for me. They treated me like a king. They’re the best team in the nation for a reason. The facilities are top-tier. Their coaching staff is beyond the best. The player development is unmatched.”
The win for the Buckeyes over Penn State was a pretty major blow for the Nittany Lions, as the loss of recruits is only going to hinder the programs chance to respond after moving on from Franklin.
The 6-foot-5 Brown may end up pulling his commitment to Penn State in the near future.
Just a few weeks back he travelled to West Virginia to visit the Mountaineers take on TCO. Unfortunately for West Virginia, they didn't have the same result the Buckeyes had as they fell, 23-17.
Wins are obviously a draw for an incoming recruit. With the Buckeyes sitting undefeated on the season and being placed No. 1 in the national rankings, many recruits' eyes will be pulled their direction.
To add to this year's success, the team's also coming off the high of winning a national championship over Notre Dame to finish their 2024 stint.
The goal for Ohio State now shifts to try bring Brown back onto campus to not only see continued program success, but also get a deeper connection with the coaching staff and current players.
In the 2026 class, the Buckeyes already have two other top offensive tackle commits, Sam Greer and Aaron Thomas. However, rumors have started swirling that Thomas may end up flipping, opening a void that Brown could easily fill, especially with him being a higher-rated tackle.
There's still a month left in the regular season and still time to recruit when everything comes to a close, but the Buckeyes would love to get another off the field win to add to the program's sky-high momentum its currently riding.
Up next, the Buckeyes will have a trip to Ross-Ade Stadium to take on the Purdue Boilermakers with kickoff slated to begin at 1:00 p.m.