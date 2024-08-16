How David Sanders Jr.'s Decision Impacts Ohio State's Future
After a down year for the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line in 2023, fans are getting a bit antsy when it comes to the future of Justin Frye's group.
The Ohio State offensive line coach should have a much improved unit in 2024 with numerous returning starters on the line. The unfortunate thing for this group is that a "funky virus" according to head coach Ryan Day has been causing numerous players to miss time in fall camp.
At the same time as the current offensive line tries to get fully healthy and back on the practice field again, the Buckeyes missed on 2025 five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty after he committed to Georgia Tech on Monday. Their next chance at getting a commitment from a five-star offensive lineman is No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. on Saturday.
With the coveted recruit's announcement at 12:30 on Saturday, comes some questions about the future for the Buckeyes. Landing Sanders would be massive but there may be a real chance that he does choose the Tennessee Volunteers or the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Recently, Sanders did release his own clothing line and fans noticed that his DSJ logo looked very similar to OSU. Not only that but his Ohio State visit picture in the all-black uniforms made it on the back of a hoodie. Neither Tennessee, Nebraska or the Georgia Bulldogs appeared anywhere on the clothing.
Either Sanders is giving a major hint that he will be choosing the Buckeyes or he has taken trolling to a world-class level.
As the primary recruiter of Sanders, securing a commitment from the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the nation according to 247 Sports would be massive for Frye. The Buckeyes would then not only have Sanders, but also the No. 6 offensive tackle in Carter Lowe from Toledo, Ohio.
This would bode really well for the future of the Ohio State offensive line. However, fans do need to be prepared for the potential of him not choosing the Buckeyes. If he does go another direction, then the Buckeyes will be left with just Lowe and three-star interior offensive lineman Jake Cook from Westerville, Ohio.
Ultimately, this does not feel like enough from this class. So how could the coaching staff regroup?
Day, Frye and the rest of their colleagues will need to likely turn their attention to the transfer portal after this season. The portal has become a prominent part of recruiting in collegiate athletics and it can transform a team. Just look at the talent Ohio State brought in this offseason - Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard, Julian Sayin and Seth McLaughlin were the big names.
Although recruiting young, talented offensive lineman is important, missing on Sanders leads me to believe that the portal will become a major priority in 2025. While multiple veteran offensive linemen depart via graduation and the NFL Draft following this season, securing a few linemen with college playing experience could be crucial.
Unlike how some fans feel, the sky is not falling if Sanders does not choose Ohio State. That just means that hitting the portal hard will be the next order of recruiting business.
Hopefully for the Buckeyes, Sanders was not trolling and instead giving a hint that he will be joining the scarlet and gray.