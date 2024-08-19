Top 20 wide receivers in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs and edge rushers. Now we go to the wide receivers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
TOP 20 WIDE RECEIVERS IN OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Preston Bowman, Pickerington North, senior
The 6-foot, 190-pound Bowman is a three-star recruit who has 18 scholarship offers and is committed to Kentucky. Last season, Bowman was honorable mention all-state in Division I when he finished with 43 receptions for 713 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jamier Brown, Huber Heights Wayne, sophomore
One of the top athletes in the 2027 class, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Brown has a list of 19 scholarship offers including from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Last spring, Brown flashed his speed by earning a runner-up finish in the 100 meters at the Division I state track and field meet.
Braylon Collier, Sandusky Perkins, senior
Collier, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, is a three-star recruit who has committed to Michigan State. Last fall, he was second-team all-state in Division IV after finishing with 80 receptions for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Pirates went 12-1.
Payton Cook, Archbishop Hoban, junior
Considered a four-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder holds a list of 11 offers that includes Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He was honorable mention all-state in Division II last fall when the Knights were state runners-up.
Seth Elchert, Liberty-Benton, junior
A 6-foot-3, 179-pounder, Elchert has seven offers and is committed to play for Toledo. Elchert was first-team all-state last season in Division V when he finished with 74 receptions for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 48 catches as a freshman.
Justen Hodge, Mentor, junior
Hodge was a third-team all-state honoree in Division I last season when he finished with 46 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. A 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, Hodge has a list of eight offers that includes Michigan State, Marshall and West Virginia.
Teaunn Hunter, Huber Heights Wayne, senior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot, 170-pound Hunter has seven scholarship offers and is committed to Kent State. Hunter contributed 20 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns while playing in seven games last fall as the Warriors finished 7-4.
Jovan Love, Archbishop Moeller, senior
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Love has received offers from Army and Navy. He was first-team all-state in Division I last season when he finished with 44 receptions for 941 yards (21.7 average) and five touchdowns as the Crusaders finished 10-5 and were state semifinalists.
Nate Lyman, Kings, senior
Lyman is a 6-foot-2, 189-pound three-star recruit who has a list of 19 offers and is committed to Eastern Michigan. A year ago, Lyman had 58 catches for 1,345 yards and 19 touchdowns and had an interception while playing on defense.
Matt Maxey, Avon, senior
Maxey was a second-team all-state honoree in Division II last season when the Eagles went 14-1 while reaching a state semifinal. Last fall, he finished with 74 receptions for 1,129 yards.
Bodpegn Miller, Ontario, senior
Miller is a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder who is three-star athlete and Ohio State commit. A second-team all-state honoree in Division III, Miller was at quarterback last season and threw for 2,328 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,003 yards and 17 scores last season as the Warriors went 10-2.
Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit, junior
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Parris has 10 scholarship offers, including from Kentucky, Purdue and Wisconsin and is considered a three-star prospect. He helped the Warriors go 12-2 and earn a Division II regional runner-up finish last fall.
Ace Peterlin, Mentor Lake Catholic, senior
Last season, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound Peterlin received first-team all-state recognition in Division IV when he scored 11 touchdowns and set program records for receptions with 77 and yards with 1,136 as the Cougars finished 10-3.
Jaeden Ricketts, Watkins Memorial, junior
The 6-foot, 180-pound Ricketts is one of the fastest players in the 2026 class and holds eight scholarship offers, including from Ohio State. He has run the 40 yards in 4.4 seconds and holds the school record in both the 60 meters and 200 meters.
Quintin Simmons Jr., Withrow, senior
The 6-foot, 175-pound Simmons is a four-star recruit who has a list of 17 offers and is committed to Kentucky. He finished with 31 receptions for 533 yards and eight touchdowns last season as the Tigers went 12-2 and were Division II regional runners-up.
Luke Stuewe, Avon Lake, senior
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Stuewe was honorable mention all-state in Division II at defensive back. Considered a three-star prospect at wide receiver, Stuewe holds a list of 13 offers that includes Virginia Tech and six Mid-American Conference schools.
Weston Sturzinger, Sandusky Perkins, senior
A three-star prospect who is committed to James Madison, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder finished with 47 receptions for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns, added two rushing touchdowns, and had 53 tackles and three interceptions while playing in the defensive backfield. Unfortunately, Strzinger siffered an injury and will miss this season.
Shaun Terry, Ironton, senior
Terry has 30 scholarship offers and is committed to Missouri. Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Terry was first-team all-state in Division V last season when he scored 13 touchdowns despite getting the ball less than 50 times on the season.
Amari Valerio-Hudson, Dublin Coffman, senior
An Army commit, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Valerio-Hudson had 58 catches during the regular season last fall and helped the Shamrocks finish 10-4 and reach a Division I regional final.
Jackson Wiley, Olentangy, senior
Wiley, who stands 6-foot, 165 pounds, is a three-star prospect who has a list of 13 offers that includes Kentucky and eight Mid-American Conference programs. Last season, he was first-team all-state in Division I when he finished with 45 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns as the Braves went 11-2.
