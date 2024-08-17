Nation's Top Offensive Tackle Chooses Tennessee Over Ohio State

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT David Sanders Jr. has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 290 OT from Charlotte, NC chose the Vols over Ohio State, Nebraska, & Georgia



Ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘25 Class 🍊https://t.co/YaztIGz5OL pic.twitter.com/wVsfeSsL6M