Ohio natives leaving Ohio State after College Football Playoffs loss

The losses keep coming for the Buckeyes.

And it isn't just the two they suffered to end the program's 2025 college football season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, the Ohio State Buckeyes travelled to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes, who were expected to stroll out onto the gridiron and dominate, struggled mightily in numerous areas en route to a 24-14 loss.

Just a day later, on Thursday, Jan. 1, two defensive players, defensive back Bryce West and linebacker/defensive end CJ Hicks, declared that they would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and leave Columbus.

West has three years of eligibility remaining, while Hicks has just one. Coming out of high school, both were ranked highly.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback West is a part of the 2024 class, where he was listed as a four-star, Top 20 cornerback recruit. Being from Cleveland, it seemed that playing for his home-state school would have been a great opportunity. However, in two seasons as a Buckeye, he never really got a chance to make an impact, recording a measly seven tackles, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

During his time with the program, there have been numerous cornerbacks who have remained above him on the depth chart, including ones who just joined the program.

A new home will give him an opportunity to prove his worth with aspirations of competing at the next level.

BREAKING: Ohio State CB Bryce West is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 195 CB was ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry)



He’ll have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/FJ5lJhIaIG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

On the other hand, Hicks has been in a somewhat different scenario than West.

The native of Dayton, Ohio, attended Archbishop Alter High School, where he stormed onto the high school football scene. He was simply dominant and drew eyes from programs all across the nation, stealing a five-star ranking and being listed as the 10th best player in the nation, second best linebacker and second best player from Ohio in the Class of 2022.

When he committed to become a Buckeye back on May 1, 2020, the expectation is that he would become one of the program's all-time greats. Unfortunately, he never really panned out the way many expected he would.

Over the course of four seasons, he registered 44 games of action but made just 42 tackles, four for a loss and two sacks. He also tacked on one pass deflection. The least amount of time on the field came this past season, where he played in four games, made six tackles and recorded one for a loss.

Playing in just four games gives him a chance to play one more year of ball as he looks to make a name for himself in another program across the country.

BREAKING: Ohio State EDGE/LB CJ Hicks plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’3 245 EDGE/LB will have 1 year of eligibility left⁰⁰He was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the 2022 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/hASWl8Awo4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

This doesn't seem like the end for Ohio State players entering the transfer portal as the loss in the CFP will definitely frustrate some.

The only hope is that the coaching staff has a plan on how to replace these talents and retool heading into the 2026 season.