Ohio State 2026 Quarterback Target Jonas Williams To Announce Commitment August 3rd
Back on July 11th, four-star 2026 quarterback prospect Jonas Williams narrowed his list of schools down to four. He has a real SEC versus Big Ten clash at the moment with the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks and The Ohio State Buckeyes waiting for a potential commitment. These schools won't have to wait too long for a commitment though.
Williams reportedly told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he will be announcing his decision on August 3rd. This could be great news for all four programs. One school will land a pretty early commitment from a top quarterback recruit and the other three schools can reassess while still in the heart of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Although the 2026 cycle is not all that far away, there is still plenty of time.
The 6'3", 205-pound quarterback is currently ranked as No. 8 at his position on 247 Sports and the No. 7 QB with On3. Williams is one of the top prospects from Illinois in the 2026 recruiting class.
In his sophomore year, Williams passed for 2,950 yards and 31 touchdowns with Bolingbrook High School. Although his passing yards went up, his touchdowns actually took a slight drop from his freshman season. In his first year as a high school starting quarterback, Williams threw for 2,737 yards and 37 touchdowns.
After two impressive seasons with Bolingbrook, Williams announced that he decided to transfer to Lincoln-Way East High School. Lincoln-Way East finished as the runner-up in Illinois' Class 8A division the past two seasons.
With this commitment coming so early, it is hard to tell which school the rising high school junior will initially commit to on Saturday. Even when he does commit, Williams could still take visits to numerous schools and allow his recruitment to continue.
If the Buckeyes get a commitment from Williams, then that will be an excellent addition to the 2026 recruiting class, which is currently composed of just five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Even if the Buckeyes get Williams, they may need to actively battle to keep him as other programs would likely continue their pursuit.