Ohio State 5-Star Target Josh Petty To Announce Commitment August 12th
Recruiting news is moving fast for the Ohio State Buckeyes at the moment. As the team was awaiting the official commitment announcement from four-star defensive tackle Jarquez Carter on Thursday, a five-star offensive lineman has announced that his commitment date is set.
Josh Petty is the No. 2 offensive tackle on 247 Sports and No. 5 interior offensive lineman on On3. The 6'4", 265-pound prospect from Georgia tells Chad Simmons of On3 that he will be announcing his commitment on August 12th.
The talented offensive lineman will be choosing between the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Stanford Cardinal.
Even though the Buckeyes do find themselves in the top five, all signs are currently pointing towards the Seminoles. On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Florida State a 74.3 percent chance of earning a commitment from Petty. Georgia Tech sits at 6.2 percent, Tennessee at 5.3 percent and Ohio State at 3 percent. Stanford sits in the last spot of the five with a 2.2 percent chance.
Currently there is one Crystal Ball prediction on 247 Sports from Noles247 contributor Zach Blostein. He submitted his Florida State prediction back on June 12th.
In the current NIL era, it feels like a lot can change in a short amount of time. The Buckeyes have a chance, even if it appears to be a slim one. Regardless of Petty's final decision, calendars can be marked for August 12th to see exactly where Petty ends up.
Petty's announcement will come just five days before the David Sanders Jr. commitment on August 17th.