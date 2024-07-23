Ohio State Buckeyes Among Top Nine Schools For 2025 Shooting Guard Davion Hannah
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently working on adding some high-end talent to their 2025 recruiting class. Although Jake Diebler's group only has one commitment so far, they are in the mix for numerous top prospects in this next recruiting cycle.
Four-star shooting guard Davion Hannah is widely considered a top-30 prospect in the 2025 class. The 6'5" guard from Glendale, Wisconsin is currently the No. 10 shooting guard on On3's industry ranking and the No. 4 combo guard on 247 Sports' composite ranking.
Joe Tipton, national basketball reporter for On3, reported on Monday that Hannah is down to nine schools now on his list. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a part of that group. Joining the Buckeyes is the Alabama Crimson Tide, NC State Wolfpack, Pittsburgh Panthers, Xavier Musketeers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Michigan State Spartans, Louisville Cardinals and Wisconsin Badgers.
Xavier is the lone school on this list to not have an official visit scheduled with Hannah. The Buckeyes are squeezed in the middle of back-to-back-to-back Big Ten visits in September. Hannah will visit Wisconsin on September 14th, Ohio State on September 20th and Michigan State on September 27th.
In his junior season of high school basketball, Hannah averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game according to MaxPreps. That was his final season at Nicolet High School as Hannah decided to transfer to Link Academy in Missouri. Hannah will be teammates with another Ohio State target A'mare Bynum in his senior season.
If things go really well for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail, perhaps they can keep Hannah and Bynum together as teammates in Columbus.