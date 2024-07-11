4-Star Power Forward Officially Visiting Ohio State Soon
The Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball program currently has the No. 16 ranked 2025 recruiting class on 247 Sports with the commitment of shooting guard Dorian Jones on July 1st. The Buckeyes are now in pursuit of a big man to add to this class.
A'mare Bynum is a 6'8", 210-pound power forward from Omaha, Nebraska. The four-star prospect is the highest-ranked player in Nebraska and is actually listed as the No. 15 center on 247 Sports. On3 has him listed as a power forward and No. 15 at that position.
Joe Tipton, national basketball reporter for On3, posted on X on Thursday that Bynum has scheduled official visits with five teams. The Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Colorado Buffaloes and LSU Tigers will all get visits in the near future.
At the moment, the Buckeyes are the only one of these five schools to currently hold a 2025 commitment. Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and LSU will all likely be fiercely competing with Ohio State for Bynum.
Last season as a junior in high school, Bynum averaged 21.1 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He will spend his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri after transferring from Bryan High School in Omaha. He spent his first three years at Bryan.
In this past week, head coach Jake Diebler extended offers to prospects in the 2026 and 2028 classes. Although Bynum reportedly does not hold an offer from the Buckeyes at the moment, he could certainly leave his upcoming visit with one from Ohio State.