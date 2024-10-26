Ohio State Buckeyes Could Land 4-Star Guard In November
The good news for Ohio State Men's Basketball keeps coming leading up to the start of the 2024-25 season. Not only is the current squad getting some preseason recognition with a revamped roster and new head coach, but things are going well on the recruiting trail.
On Tuesday, four-star power forward A'mare Bynum announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Just a few days later, his Link Academy teammate, Davion Hannah, announced that he is down to four schools.
The good news for the Buckeyes is that they are among the final four schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the Buckeyes are joined by Cincinnati, Missouri and Alabama in the race for Hannah's commitment.
The 6'5" combo guard is reportedly set to make a final decision during the early signing period (November 13-20).
Hopefully for the Buckeyes, Bynum's commitment to Ohio State helps entice Hannah to choose the Buckeyes and remain teammates at the next level. If he does pick the Buckeyes, then Ohio State would have at least three four-star commits in the 2025 class.
Hannah is a Wisconsin native and chose to play his senior year of high school basketball at Link Academy in Missouri. Not only is Ohio State commit A'mare Bynum a teammate, but so are Ohio State targets Jerry Easter and John Clark.
Hannah will look to contribute as a scorer this season after averaging over 19 points per game between his junior and sophomore seasons in Wisconsin.
If the Buckeyes can land Hannah in the middle of November, that would be huge for the future of this team. What would be even better is if either Darryn Peterson or Niko Bundalo commit to Ohio State at the beginning of November making Hannah the fourth or fifth commit in the 2025 class.
That time is quickly approaching and the good news may continue.