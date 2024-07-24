Ohio State Buckeyes Extend Late Offer For Top 2025 Wide Receiver
Following Vernell Brown III's decision to commit to the Florida Gators on Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes still currently have three wide receiver commits in the 2025 recruiting class. Although four-star wide receivers Quincy Porter and De'zie Jones and three-star receiver Bodpegn Miller are set to join the Buckeyes in 2025, Ohio State seems to be on the hunt for one more top wide receiver prospect.
Jaime Ffrench is the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2025 class on 247 Sports and the five-star prospect is scheduled to announce his commitment on August 30th according to the major recruiting website. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers are the five schools looking to land a commitment from the star wide receiver.
It seems that Ohio State in not putting all of their eggs in the basket of Ffrench though. On Wednesday, Jerome Myles posted on X that he received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Like Ffrench, Myles is also rated as a five-star wide receiver on 247 Sports and ranks at No. 5 at the position.
Considering this offer is coming at the end of July for such a talented player in the next class, may seem a bit surprising. However, the argument could be made that this is really smart from the Buckeyes. The Utah Utes picked up three Crystal Ball predictions back in 2023 for Myles, yet they never managed to land a commitment from him. Instead, the receiver committed to Ole Miss at the end of April.
That commitment to the Rebels did not last long though as Myles decommitted from Ole Miss in late June. Since being back on the market, he has received a bunch of offers as his stock has been on the rise.
The 6'2", 205-pound wide receiver from Draper, Utah will be one to watch for Ohio State in the near future. A commitment to the Buckeyes from Myles was probably not one the fans saw happening in the future, but perhaps one of the key finishing pieces to an excellent recruiting class.
Brian Hartline on the Buckeyes coaching staff as the wide receivers coach is an easy sell to prospects. With the proven track record of putting top talent in the NFL and then those players finding success at the next level, maybe that will be enough to get a future visit from Myles and progress further in his recruitment as a top choice.