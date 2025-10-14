Ohio State Buckeyes flip major local offensive line recruit

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Landry Brede has Flipped his Commitment from NC State to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’6 315 OT from Mentor, OH had been Committed to the Wolfpack since June



“🌰Buckeyes do it best, Staying Home🌰”https://t.co/uDg943nZzG pic.twitter.com/A9nIDt9ySE