Ohio State Buckeyes flip major local offensive line recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes got back to work on the recruiting trail Monday evening by securing a key flip in their 2026 football recruiting class. It may not be the last either.
The Buckeyes already maintain a stellar group, which ranks No. 9 in the nation according to 247 Sports. They added their 21st pledge, which came in the form of a flip from the ACC's NC State Wolfpack in 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle Landry Brede.
Brede told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett his plans to commit to the defending national champion Buckeyes instead of keeping his pledge to the Wolfpack, a team he had been committed to for the better part of four months.
Brede ranks as the 84th best player in Ohio, thus remaining to stay home after all. Before initially giving his verbal to NC State, he held offers from the likes of Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Arkansas, to name a few.
The flip to the Buckeyes comes a month and one week after the Big Ten powerhouse offered Brede, a decision that appeared rather simple when all said and done.
"Buckeyes do it best, Staying Home," Brede posted following the commitment.
Brede expressed how much it meant to secure a commitment from his hometown school, citing his love for them dating to his youth.
"I have grown up in Ohio my whole life and watched Ohio State since I was little," Brede said via Bucknuts. "I've been interested in Ohio State for a long time. Ohio State has a lot of great things."
Brede is the fifth offensive lineman to join the Buckeyes' 2026 class alongside four-star pledge Sam Greer, Maxwell Riley, Aaron Thomas and Tucker Smith. Brede makes up one of eight in-state recruits, as the Buckeyes only trail the likes of the Oregon Ducks (No. 7) and USC Trojans (No. 1) amongst the nation's best recruiting classes.
Adding Brede will provide the Buckeyes' offensive line with the projection that quarterback Julian Sayin will need in future years. It also offers the potential for the Buckeyes to win even more conference and national titles if Ohio State achieves that.
Nevertheless, though, coach Ryan Day got what he was looking for as he continues to build championship-winning football teams. It's clear Brede fits the team's identity for its immediate fututr, thus allowing it to be categorized as an off-field win as a description that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Now, the Buckeyes turn their attention to attempting to remain unbeaten this Saturday at Camp Randall against the Wisconsin Badgers.