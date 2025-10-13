Ohio State legend details how the Buckeyes are winning not-so pretty games
The one thing everyone knows about Big Ten football is that it isn’t always the prettiest, but the wins are well worth it.
That’s a feeling that the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes had in their Week 7 34-16 win over the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. For anyone who didn’t watch the game on TV, they might not think much of the stats, but it was a one-sided affair from the kickoff.
On “The Bobby Carpenter Show” on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Carpenter made that point on how fans have to watch the Buckeyes on the screen or in person to see the sheer dominance of the football team.
“Nothing in this game statistically would have blown you away with how Ohio State played. When you look at the individual stats, total player stats, all of those different things, nothing in there is like setting the world on fire.”
“When you watch the game, this thing never felt close. It’s because they play great situational football together. They marry the offense and defense, and when you do that, you’re going to be able to have a chance to be able to have success, and that’s what we saw out there on Saturday.”
On offense, the Buckeyes didn’t do anything spectacular as they were actually outgained by the Fighting Illini 272 yards to 295 yards. Ohio State ran for 106 yards, while throwing for just 166 yards.
The key difference in the game is what Ohio State did on defense to make Illinois’ life miserable. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer was sacked four times in the game, including 1.5 from stellar junior linebacker Arvell Reese. The Buckeyes created three turnovers, including two fumbles and one interception, with two of the turnovers coming in the first half.
One other aspect of the win is that Ohio State is winning in the least sexy stats in football. That includes winning the time of possession, with the Buckeyes spending over 33 minutes of the game on offense. They were also efficient on third down with converting eight of 15 in the contest.
There’s nothing Earth-shattering with what Ohio State is doing on offense or defense, but they protect the football, control the line of scrimmage, and maintain the lead when they have it. Only one win this season has been a one-possession game, and the Illinois game is the first time all season that the defense allowed more than 10 points.
No, they won’t blow fans away with the numbers, but they are blowing out their opponents, which is all that matters in Columbus.