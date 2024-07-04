Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Leads New 2025 Recruiting Rankings

On3 released their updated 2025 recruiting rankings on Wednesday and Ohio State leads the pack at number one. Eight Big Ten teams fall within their current top 25.

Cole McDaniel

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets and uniforms hang in the locker room prior to the NCAA football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets and uniforms hang in the locker room prior to the NCAA football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

Despite losing four-star edge Justin Hill to Alabama in the 2025 recruiting battle on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes still sit atop On3's most recent 2025 recruiting rankings.

At the moment, the Buckeyes' current class consists of 22 commits, including three 5-star, twelve 4-star and seven three-star prospects. Below is the full list of Ohio State's 2025 commitments.

5-Stars

QB - Tavien St. Clair - OH
CB - Devin Sanchez - TX
CB - Na'eem Offord - AL

Recruit stands on sidelines during warmups with a hat on.
Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State 2025 quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair watches warm ups before the Penn State Nittany Lions game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA

4-Stars

OT - Carter Lowe - OH
S - Faheem Delane - MD
LB - Tarvos Alford - FL
Edge - Zion Grady - AL
RB - Bo Jackson - OH
WR - Quincy Porter - NJ
Edge - Zahir Mathis - PA
DL - London Merritt - FL
DL - Maxwell Roy - PA
TE - Nate Roberts - OK
RB - Isaiah West - PA
WR - De'zie Jones - NJ

3-Stars

DL - Trajen Odom - NC
S - DeShawn Stewart - NJ
S - Cody Haddad - OH
LB - Eli Lee - OH
TE - Brody Lennon - OH
WR - Bodpegn Miller - OH
IOL - Jake Cook - OH

Ranking just behind the Buckeyes in On3's Top 25 was back-to-back-to-back SEC schools in the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. A newly-added Big Ten team rounded out the top five and to no surprise that team is the Oregon Ducks.

Eight Big Ten teams currently sit in the top 25 with the final six teams falling outside of the top ten. Penn State sits at 13, Michigan at 15, USC at 17, Rutgers at 19, Wisconsin at 21 and Washington at 22.

Even though the Buckeyes have a strong 2025 class at the moment, they have a great chance to finish in the top spot despite being a long way away from next year's classes being wrapped up for everyone.

On Thursday night at 8 p.m. five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is scheduled to announce his commitment. He is the number one ranked receiver in this upcoming class and has narrowed his top four down to Ohio State, LSU, Oregon and Texas.

Not only would landing Moore be huge for the Buckeyes, but they also have their sights set on five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn to name a few top prospects.

Ohio State could potentially secure the commitments of quite a few more prospects prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Home/Recruiting