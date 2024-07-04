Ohio State Leads New 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Despite losing four-star edge Justin Hill to Alabama in the 2025 recruiting battle on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes still sit atop On3's most recent 2025 recruiting rankings.
At the moment, the Buckeyes' current class consists of 22 commits, including three 5-star, twelve 4-star and seven three-star prospects. Below is the full list of Ohio State's 2025 commitments.
5-Stars
QB - Tavien St. Clair - OH
CB - Devin Sanchez - TX
CB - Na'eem Offord - AL
4-Stars
OT - Carter Lowe - OH
S - Faheem Delane - MD
LB - Tarvos Alford - FL
Edge - Zion Grady - AL
RB - Bo Jackson - OH
WR - Quincy Porter - NJ
Edge - Zahir Mathis - PA
DL - London Merritt - FL
DL - Maxwell Roy - PA
TE - Nate Roberts - OK
RB - Isaiah West - PA
WR - De'zie Jones - NJ
3-Stars
DL - Trajen Odom - NC
S - DeShawn Stewart - NJ
S - Cody Haddad - OH
LB - Eli Lee - OH
TE - Brody Lennon - OH
WR - Bodpegn Miller - OH
IOL - Jake Cook - OH
Ranking just behind the Buckeyes in On3's Top 25 was back-to-back-to-back SEC schools in the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. A newly-added Big Ten team rounded out the top five and to no surprise that team is the Oregon Ducks.
Eight Big Ten teams currently sit in the top 25 with the final six teams falling outside of the top ten. Penn State sits at 13, Michigan at 15, USC at 17, Rutgers at 19, Wisconsin at 21 and Washington at 22.
Even though the Buckeyes have a strong 2025 class at the moment, they have a great chance to finish in the top spot despite being a long way away from next year's classes being wrapped up for everyone.
On Thursday night at 8 p.m. five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is scheduled to announce his commitment. He is the number one ranked receiver in this upcoming class and has narrowed his top four down to Ohio State, LSU, Oregon and Texas.
Not only would landing Moore be huge for the Buckeyes, but they also have their sights set on five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn to name a few top prospects.
Ohio State could potentially secure the commitments of quite a few more prospects prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.