Ohio State Buckeyes New Elite QB Commit Sends Strong Message
There are only so many teams in college football that get top honors as dream schools for top recruits. But even the most prolific programs like Ohio State can’t deny the assistance of family heritage when vying for the top players in the country.
Recent Buckeye commit and four-star quarterback Luke Fahey explained to Eleven Warriors recently how his commitment was a “no-brainer.”
“I always had in the back of my mind, like, if I ever got the opportunity to play (for Ohio State), that I would always take full advantage of that opportunity,” Fahey said. “When I got the offer, I feel like when I went home and everything, it was kind of like a no-brainer for me, just because again, I grew up a huge fan, and it's kind of like everything that they have at that school, it's all positive, and it's a great opportunity for definitely a quarterback to go and pursue his dreams there and further his football career and a great academic career.”
Fahey is from Southern California, playing his high school ball at Mission Viejo High School. The 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback is the No. 25 quarterback in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Fahey has a lot of stiff competition in the quarterback room in Columbus, not least of which is presumptive starter redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, who could prevent Fahey and other top recruits such as 2025 five-star true freshman Tavien St. Clair and 2027 commit Brady Edmunds from seeing the field for some time.
Fahey may not have the prototypical size for the position, but his scouting report suggests he possesses the traits that quarterbacks with smaller frames need: athleticism, wit, and accuracy.
“In terms of his ability to get through his progressions and reads, he’s one of the more advanced signal callers in the country,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his scouting report. “An extremely smart player with a high football IQ, knows where to go with the ball, doesn’t turn it over and will still take his shots down the field. Is accurate to all three levels of the field, changes speeds well and knows when to take a little off and when to add some heat when the windows are tight.”
In 2024, Fahey threw for 1,638 yards,17 touchdowns, and zero interceptions in 11 games. Sure, there’s competition in Columbus. But with stats like that and ringing endorsements all around, Fahey expressed confidence in approaching the challenges on the Buckeyes’ depth chart.
“There's nothing going to be handed to you at any school you go to,” Fahey said. “So why not give myself the best opportunity and go compete with the best people in the world?”