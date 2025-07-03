Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Elite 4-Star Quarterback Commitment
With the 2026 recruiting cycle in full-swing this summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day were able to add another elite recruit to their top-five rated class this week.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday that 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey has committed to Ohio State over the likes of Indiana and Stanford.
Fahey stands as the No. 24 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 33-ranked prospect in the state of California, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot, 180 lbs. talent is coming off an efficient junior season at Mission Viejo High School, throwing for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions. During his official visit to the program on Jun. 20, Fahey received an offer from the Buckeyes and was quick to commit to the former National Champions.
Looking at the rest of the 2026 recruiting cycle, Fahey now becomes the 20th recruit to commit, as well as the 14th four-star prospect to join Day's class. However, the highly-touted quarterback is the first player at his position to announce his commitment to Ohio State. Fahey follows 2025 signee and five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair as the foundation of the program's quarterback position.
