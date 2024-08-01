Ohio State Buckeyes Offer Class Of 2029 Guard
Ohio State Women's Basketball is getting an early jump on recruiting in the 2029 class.
Kevin McGuff offered class of 2029 combo guard Bella Swisshelm from West Clermont High School, she announced on her X account Wednesday.
The lefty guard from the Cincinnati area has the ability to use her handles to slice through opposing defenses and can connect from beyond the arch.
Swisshelm currently plays club basketball for the 15-and-under Legends U team.
Ohio State lost several players this offseason to the transfer portal, including Rikki Harris to Dayton and Emma Shumate to Michigan State. Several players also graduated, most notably Dallas Wings starting guard Jacy Sheldon, former Indiana Fever guard Celeste Taylor and Rebeka Mikulasikova.
There were several freshman brought into the program this season, including five-star point guard Jaloni Cambridge and four stars Ava Watson and Ella Hobbs. With a lot of young remaining talent on the team, Ohio State will likely look to junior Cotie McMahon and senior Taylor Thierry for the near future.
Both McMahon and Thierry were key components of a Buckeyes team which made the Elite Eight in 2023, but the Buckeyes were upset early by No. 7 seed Duke in Columbus in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.
Other notable returners for the Buckeyes include forward Eboni Walker and redshirt senior guard Madison Greene, who has nursed multiple leg injuries in her time as a Buckeye.
McGuff can hope to maintain the recent success the team has had until 2029, should Swisshelm choose to start her college career in Columbus.