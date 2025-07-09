Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Discouraging News on 5-Star Linebacker
The Ohio State Buckeyes have come up short for one of the best linebackers in the Class of 2026. Tyler Atkinson is down to four programs, and the Buckeyes are no longer a contender. This was basically already known when he canceled a visit last month. That seemed to be one of the first signs that the star wasn't going to end up in Columbus.
From Loganville, GA, Atkinson has a few other powerhouses among his final four, including Georgia, which should be seen as the favorite at this point. The 6-foot-2 linebacker was recruited by Tim Walton and Perry Eliano for the Buckeyes. He is seen as the 2nd-best linebacker, but in the 247Sports Composite scoring system, he jumps to the top at the position and the best player from the state of Georgia. The potential is clearly there.
He has Clemson, Texas and Oregon among his final four, along with the Bulldogs. Here's the official news, broken by Hayes Fawcett on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Here's a part of what Andrew Ivins, the Director of Scouting with 247Sports, said on Atkinson.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more," Ivins wrote.
The Buckeyes have a solid history of developing linebackers, but they certainly are more renown for their ability to get receivers, cornerbacks and offensive lineman to reach their full potential. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes were in the mix for quite a while, but they'll ultimately lose out on Atkinson.
Cincere Johnson, from Cleveland, OH, is their best linebacker already committed, ranking 9th in the Class of 2026. The Buckeyes also have three-star CJ Sanna set to join the program for the 2026 season.