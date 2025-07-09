Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Discouraging News on 5-Star Linebacker

NEWS: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson is down to Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, & Texas, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 215 LB is one of the Top Overall Recruits in the 2026 Class



Atkinson says a commitment is coming soon ⏳https://t.co/pnxd0NnkQr pic.twitter.com/kC7e8HGLHL