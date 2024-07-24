Ohio State Reportedly Leading For 2026 Edge Rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes
By the time the summer concludes and the season is underway in the fall, the 2025 recruiting class will be getting closer and closer to being officially wrapped up. The attention will then start turning towards the 2026 class. Not only do the Ohio State Buckeyes already have a top 2026 commit in wide receiver Chris Henry Jr, but they even received a few Crystal Ball predictions on 247 Sports for some top-tier cornerbacks. The Buckeyes may even be in the driver's seat for one four-star defensive end as well.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes is currently ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher on the composite rankings on 247 Sports and No. 7 on On3's edge rusher rankings. Even though schools like North Carolina and Florida State are set for visits soon, one national recruiting analyst believes that the Buckeyes are currently leading the way early in his recruitment.
Sam Spiegelman is a national recruiting analyst for Rivals and he recently weighed in on how things are going right now for Griffin-Haynes. After the talented edge rusher visited Ohio State last month, the Buckeyes appear to be in a great spot according to Spiegelman.
As a sophomore, Griffin-Hayes had 28 total tackles, four tackles for loss and .5 sack per MaxPreps. Headed into his junior high school season, the young edge rusher will look to increase his production with the Rolesville Rams in North Carolina.
Although things may be pretty early in the recruitment of Griffin-Hayes, for the Ohio State Buckeyes it is good news to be currently sitting in a great spot to this point.