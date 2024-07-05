Ohio State Surging Towards Massive Linebacker Commitment
The 4th of July did not necessarily provide the Ohio State Buckeyes any surprise fireworks on the recruiting trail. Despite five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore choosing the Oregon Ducks over Ohio State, Texas and LSU, the Buckeyes received a positive update on a top linebacker prospect.
Riley Pettijohn is a four-star recruit from McKinney, Texas. The general consensus amongst all recruiting websites is that he is a top five linebacker in this upcoming class. On3 currently has him at number two in the rankings and Steve Wiltfong of On3 provided some insightful information about Pettijohn on Thursday.
Despite Hank South, a Texas recruiting insider on 247 Sports, providing a crystal ball prediction for Pettijohn to the Longhorns and also 93.2 percent of On3's recruiting prediction machine favoring the Longhorns as well, Wiltfong clearly sees something different in the works.
"I do not think it's going to be the Longhorns," confidently stated Wiltfong.
He then went on to discuss the other schools in the mix of securing a commitment from the talented linebacker. According to Wiltfong, Texas A&M is continuing to battle and Pettijohn's best connection with any coach is with Aggies' defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Bateman happens to be the coach that Pettijohn has known the longest.
As for the USC Trojans, Wiltfong made it sound like they are in a good position, but perhaps a surge from the Buckeyes may actually give them the edge.
If the Buckeyes can pull off a shocking swoop in to secure Pettijohn's commitment, that would be a massive win for James Laurinaitis as his primary recruiter. Pettijohn would be a massive talent for Jim Knowles' defense as a whole as well.
Despite not playing the same position on defense, Pettijohn becoming a Buckeye would make up for losing Justin Hill to Alabama.
Riley Pettijohn is set to announce his official commitment on Saturday at 11 a.m.