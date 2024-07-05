Number One 2025 Wide Receiver Picks Oregon Over Ohio State
Recruiting fireworks put a close to this 4th of July as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class made his official commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
Dakorien Moore chose Oregon over Ohio State, Texas and LSU.
Moore was previously committed to the LSU Tigers since August, but decommitted back in May. After reopening his recruitment it appeared like LSU had slid down the list despite remaining in his top four.
The Oregon Ducks are not only getting the number one overall receiver in the 2025 class, but also the number three overall prospect in the country.
The 5'11" and 182-pound star receiver from Duncanville, Texas caught 65 passes for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. When asked on Instagram live during the announcement about whether he would change his commitment again, Moore stated that he was done after this and putting all of his focus towards his senior season.
Prior to Moore's commitment to the Oregon Ducks, On3 ranked Oregon at fifth overall in the 2025 rankings and 247 Sports has the Ducks at seventh overall. Moore will not only be a great bump for head coach Dan Lanning's group, but will also potentially be able to make an impact early due to several veteran receivers prepared to go to the NFL in the next year or two.
As for the Buckeyes, snagging Moore felt like more of a long-shot but they had a chance. Their next chance to snag a five-star wide receiver is Jaime Ffrench in this same 2025 class. Ffrench is considered the fourth best wide receiver on 247 Sports and the crystal ball predictions have been trending in favor of the Buckeyes over Texas and a few other schools.