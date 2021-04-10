Ohio State Commits, Targets Headline Under Armour Camp Columbus

The Under Armour All-America Camp Series continues on Sunday with a stop at Fortress Obetz just outside of Columbus.

This marks the fifth of six stops for the series, where the top performers can earn invitations to the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game or the Future 50 event. Players will be tested individually in the 40-yard dash, pro agility and vertical jump and compete head-to-head against other top athletes at their respective positions in one-on-one drills.

Ohio State will be well-represented at the event with five commits – including Kettering Archbishop Alter five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks, Marysville four-star linebacker Gabe Powers, Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough and the West Chester Lakota West duo of four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown and four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola – on the roster. McCullough won’t participate after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury and it’s unclear if Brown will make the trip after recently losing his father, though.

Several of the Buckeyes’ top targets, from both the current and next recruiting cycle, will also be on hand, including 2022 Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner, 2022 Fort Wayne (Ind.) R Nelson Snider three-star offensive guard Demon Moore, 2023 Mentor five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon, 2023 Pickerington Central five-star safety Sonny Styles, 2023 Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, 2023 Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla and 2023 Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Some other notable players expected to attend include 2022 Westerville South four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders, who is committed to Penn State but remains on Ohio State’s radar, and 2023 Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star safety Daeh McCullough, Dasan’s younger brother, as well as 2023 Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, 2023 Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy four-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, 2023 East Liverpool three-star offensive tackle Mason Ludwig, 2023 Springfield three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown and Washington Court House three-star tight end Tanner LeMaster.

It would be an understatement to say there will be a lot of talent on the field on Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how many invitations are handed out since Hicks, McCullough and Powers have all already committed to the Under Armour All-America Game, which will take place in January.

Either way, it should be a fun morning.

BuckeyesNow and SI All-American will be on hand, so make sure to follow @AndrewMLind and @BuckeyesNowSI for updates beginning at 9 a.m.. Don’t forget to check back throughout the week for photos and features from the event, as well.

