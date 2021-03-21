2022 Georgia Offensive Tackle Addison Nichols Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Offensive target hoping NCAA allows prospects to start taking official visits in June so he can finally take a trip Ohio State.

According to a report from 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell, Ohio State is set to receive an official visit on the weekend of June 25-27 from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols – that is, assuming the ongoing recruiting dead period ends on May 31 as widely expected.

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Nichols, who is considered the ninth-best offensive tackle and No. 92 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in January 2020 and is looking forward to making his first trip to Columbus. He has also scheduled official visits to Georgia on June 4-6, Florida on June 11-13 and USC on June 18-20, though he’s unsure if he’ll use his fifth and final official visit before making a summertime decision.

Nichols is one of a number of offensive tackle targets for Ohio State, which already holds a commitment from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola and would like to take three or four more players at the position this cycle. Other names to keep in mind include Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Charlestown, Ind., four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner; Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star Julian Armella; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs four-star Billy Schrauth; and the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammates of four-star Tyler Booker and three-star Aliou Bah.

Georgia is viewed as the favorite in Nichols’ recruitment due to proximity, as his high school sits just 62 from the Bulldogs’ campus. But he has a growing relationship with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who hope they’re able to turn the tide with just one visit.

