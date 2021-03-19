2022 Tennessee Running Back Dallan Hayden Visits Ohio State

Hoping to make his college decision before the start of his senior season, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers four-star running back Dallan Hayden took a self-guided visit to Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Hayden – who is considered the 22nd-best running back and No. 208 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – made the trip with his father, Aaron, a former Tennessee running back who played professionally for the then-San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. They were unable to meet with coaches or check out the Woody Hayes Athletic Center due to the ongoing recruiting dead period but did stop at Ohio Stadium and the Ohio Union and roamed around campus.

It was also a homecoming of sorts for Hayden, who lived in Columbus as a small child but hadn’t been back since. He then followed that up with a trip to Notre Dame on Thursday, as the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are two of his three finalists, with the home-state Volunteers also in the race to land his services.

Hayden has built a strong bond over the last few months with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, who also serves as the area recruiter for the state and has a track record of landing prospects from Tennessee, including running backs Master Teague and Mitch Rossi, offensive tackle Max Wray and defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton. But the Buckeyes plan to take just one running back this cycle, and Alford has similar relationships with Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin four-star Nicholas Singleton; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Kaytron Allen and Atlanta Woodward Academy four-star Damari Alston.

That said, it could simply be a matter of who jumps at the chance to commit first.

