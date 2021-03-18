2023 Florida Defensive Tackle John Walker Places Ohio State In Top 12

One of the nation’s best sophomores announces his top schools.

Though it’s still relatively early in the recruiting process, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive tackle John Walker listed Ohio State in his top 12 on Wednesday evening along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Walker is not yet rated by any recruiting services but figures to be one of the top-rated prospects in the class of 2023 once the rankings are unveiled after a strong sophomore season in which he recorded 65 tackles, 15 sacks and 14 tackles for loss to lead the Kowboys to an appearance in the state championship game.

The Buckeyes extended an offer to Walker and his teammate, 2023 defensive end Derrick LeBlanc, in November, and they’ve both stayed in contact with head coach Ryan Day, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford ever since.

LeBlanc actually listed Ohio State in his own top 10 on Jan. 24, which is notable given the two plan to play together in college and hope to make their first trip to Columbus when the seemingly never-ending dead period comes to a close.

It’s still too early to project how many players the Buckeyes will look to take along the defensive line for the class of 2023, though, especially since Johnson hasn’t accepted any commitments for the current recruiting cycle. But it’s worth noting other players in LeBlanc and Walker’s class with an offer include Mentor, Ohio, four-star end Brenan Vernon; Albany (Ga.) Dougherty end Stantavious Smith; and Montgomery (Ala.) Carver four-star tackle James Smith.

