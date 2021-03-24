2022 Georgia Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

One of the nation’s best wide receivers will visit Columbus before summer commitment date.

According to a report from Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic, Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi will take an official visit to Ohio State on June 18-20.

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Antwi – who is considered the 13th-best wide receiver and No. 94 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – recently narrowed his list of nearly three dozen scholarship offers to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC and announced he will make his college decision on July 5, which is his mother’s birthday.

Antwi is set to take official visits with the Bulldogs (June 4-6) and Aggies (June 11-13), as well, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to see the Crimson Tide or Trojans before his planned commitment date. Of course, all of the visits are contingent on the NCAA bringing the ongoing recruiting dead period to an end.

This will mark the first trip to Columbus for Antwi, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes in November and has maintained contact with head coach Ryan Day, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach/area recruiter Al Washington ever since.

Although Ohio State already holds a pair of commitments at wide receiver from Del Valle, Texas, five-star Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes, the staff is looking to bring on one more player at the position this cycle. If the Buckeyes strike out with Antwi, who at the moment is viewed as a Texas A&M lean, other targets to keep in mind include Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star C.J. Williams and Chicago St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown.

