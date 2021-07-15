2021 DE Commit J.T. Tuimoloau Appears On Ohio State’s Roster

Tuimoloau is listed among the other players who joined the program this offseason.

Although the program has yet to confirm his arrival, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau now appears on Ohio State’s official roster. He does not have a number, however.

The 6-foot-4 and 277-pound Tuimoloau, who was considered the second-best defensive lineman and No. 3 prospect overall in the class of 2021, committed to the Buckeyes on July 4 over finalists Oregon, USC and Washington.

Tuimoloau – whose last name is pronounced “too-ee-moe-low-ow” – does not show up in the the university’s student directory, but his bio refers to him as the “highest-rated defensive prospect to sign with Ohio State during the modern recruiting era (2000-present).”

A source close to the program told BuckeyesNow that Tuimoloau arrived in Columbus on Sunday and is enrolled in classes. The rest of his classmates enrolled in either January or June, so his mid-July arrival means he'll have less time to get up to speed before the season begins at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

