Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Alleged Victim Of Domestic Violence

Haskins’ wife reportedly punched him in the mouth, thus splitting his lip and knocking out a tooth.

As first reported by 8 News Now, former Ohio State and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was injured in an altercation with his wife at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on July 3.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm after she allegedly punched Haskins in the mouth, which resulted in a split upper lip, a missing tooth and there injuries that will require dental work.

A police report obtained by the network shows the couple got married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate the occasion and renew their vows in front of family and friends.

It also states that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over their evening plans, with Haskins going to a nightclub with his friends and not waiting for Gondrezick-Haskins and her friends to return from a separate outing.

Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. Haskins – who told investigators he did not have any memory of being hit by Gondrezick-Haskins but reportedly advised hotel security that she did hit him – was then taken to the local hospital and treated for his injuries.

A separate report from KTNV states that Gondrezick-Haskins said she attempted to stop a fight between Haskins and one of his friends earlier in the evening, which resulted in her falling to the floor and hitting the back of her head. She then said she was not sure what happened to Haskins but suggested he got into another fight with his friend before asking if he was the one accusing her of punching him.

Two of her friends were interviewed by police, as well, with reports stating they both heard the Haskins and Gondrezick-Haskins arguing. One friend said they saw the couple “tussling,” which was described a mutual shoving and pushing.

Haskins, who set numerous records in his lone season as a starter with the Buckeyes in 2018, was a first-round selection of the Washington Football Team in the 2019 NFL Draft but was released in December following two tumultuous seasons with the franchise. He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in January.

The Steelers issued a brief statement to ESPN on Thursday, stating they are “aware of the situation but will have no comment.”

Gondrezick-Haskins, a former Michigan State basketball player and the daughter of former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers guard Grant Gondrezick, is due in court on Aug. 3.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Commit Terrance Brooks On SI All-American Nickel Corner Watch List

2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 3

Former Ohio State DE Nick Bosa Among Favorites For NFL Comeback Player Of Year

Ohio State Commits Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown On SI All-American Watch List

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Named To Dodd Trophy Watch List

Ohio State RHP Jack Neely Selected By New York Yankees In 2021 MLB Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook