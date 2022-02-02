2022 Georgia Defensive Tackle Christen Miller Commits To Home-State Bulldogs

The Buckeyes were unable to overcome Miller’s proximity to the reigning national champions.

As expected, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller committed to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon over finalists Florida A&M, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State and Oregon.

The 6-foot-4 and 294-pound Miller – who is considered the 14th-best defensive lineman and No. 102 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – visited Columbus for the first time for a one-day camp in June, which included a one-on-one drills with defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“It was amazing,” Miller told BuckeyesNow and other reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center that afternoon. “Coach Johnson was just trying to push to me that every down is fourth down in your eyes. You have to be able to come off the ball, keep it consistent and just keep it going.

"Through my eyes in the whole workout, it was fourth down, fourth down, fourth down, so no matter how tired I was, no matter how drained I was, I had to get back up and go. I loved the workout."

Miller’s affinity for Johnson, as well as relationship with former defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, were big reasons why the Buckeyes were in his recruitment all the way through. He even took an official visit for the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11 and then hosted Johnson and head coach Ryan Day for an in-home visit in early December.

However, the Bulldogs were ultimately able to win out in end due to his proximity to campus, as well as their defensive showing on the way to this year’s national championship.

Without Miller, Ohio State still finishes the 2022 recruiting cycle with commitments from a pair of defensive tackles in Greenwood (Ind.) four-star tackle Caden Curry and Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Signs With Ohio State

2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As PWOs

Ohio State Athletic Department Reports Roughly $41 Million Deficit Amid Pandemic

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!