Ohio State welcomed more than two dozen of the nation’s top recruits to campus this past weekend, including Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star running back Cedric Baxter, who arrived for his unofficial visit on Thursday and stayed through Saturday's Student Appreciation Day.

“It was a great trip. I had fun,” Baxter told SI All-American during the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp in Winter Garden, Fla., on Sunday. “The word I take from the trip is ‘detail.’ With Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Tony) Alford, the way they break down film is very detailed. They want to get me out in space and they showed me how I could be used in their offense.”

It was the first time in Columbus for the 6-foot-1 and 215-pound Baxter, who is considered the fourth-best running back and No. 46 prospect overall in the class of 2023. He made the trip by himself, but is already making plans to return with his parents in the near future.

“We’ll go back so they can see,” Baxter said. “What usually happens is I go first to see if I like if, and then if I like it, they’ll come back with me.”

Baxter picked up an offer from the Buckeyes in September, then rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall while leading the Eagles to a district title. That effort is a big reason why he’s coveted by some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

“A bigger running back, Baxter has become known as one of the more balanced backs in the country when it comes to playing in space and/or the passing game,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said after the camp. “He shines in 7-on-7 competition and on tape as a receiver, and Sunday was no different, even though he dealt with cramping and tightness through the large portion of the event.

“Still, Baxter showed why he has a who's who list of scholarship offers in breezing by the linebackers lined up in front of him during one-on-ones, with an understanding of leverage, pacing of his routes and reliable hands to finish reps with the win. All this on the heels of a 3 a.m. arrival after a multi-day visit to Ohio State, though onlookers wouldn't have known it.”

Baxter noted he’s in no hurry to make his college decision and plans to sit down with his family at the end of spring football to discuss his official visit plans. Expect Ohio State to be one of those five, especially with the Buckeyes looking to take two players at his position this cycle.

Other names to keep in mind at running back include Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young; Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four star Justice Haynes; and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Mark Fletcher, who was also on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend.

