Ohio State Safety Bryson Shaw Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Shaw started 12 games and played the third-most snaps of any defensive back on the roster last season.

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt junior safety Bryson Shaw has entered his name into the transfer portal. He is the second player to do so today, joining redshirt sophomore cornerback Lejond Cavazos.

A former three-star prospect from Eldersburg (Md.) The Bullis School, Shaw recorded 63 tackles, five pass break ups, one interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in 21 games (12 starts) for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons. 

That includes 666 defensive snaps in 2021, the third-most among all defensive backs on the roster, trailing only sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke (731) and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman (704).

While Ohio State will typically play three safeties at a time in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense, Hickman (free), Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister (nickel) and fifth-year senior Josh Proctor (boundary) seemingly have those spots locked down. 

Junior Lathan Ransom and redshirt sophomores Kourt Williams and Cameron Martinez also figure into the Buckeyes’ plans in the secondary, which significantly cuts into Shaw's role. Now, he'll look to continue his career elsewhere.

