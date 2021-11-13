Garrett Wilson Returns, Master Teague Among 15 Players Out For Ohio State Vs. Purdue

The junior wide receiver missed last week's game at Nebraska but returned to practice on Tuesday.

After sitting out last week’s game against Nebraska due to concussion-like symptoms, Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson will return to action on Saturday afternoon against Purdue (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

Wilson was not among the 15 player listed on the program’s pregame status report, though redshirt junior running back Master Teague and junior offensive lineman Harry Miller are notably listed as out.

Teague played against the Cornhuskers, carrying the ball twice for eight yards, while Miller will now missed his fourth straight game after suffering an unspecified injury in the win over Maryland last month.

Other unavailable players include those who suffered long-term or season-ending injuries and have been listed on previous status reports. It did not include redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, who was suspended last week after he was arrested for driving while impaired.

That said, this week’s full status report is as follows:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Freshman offensive lineman Jack Forsman

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

(eye surgery) Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt junior running back Master Teague

Freshman offensive lineman Toby Wilson

Additionally, redshirt junior safety Marcus Hooker has been listed as a game-time decision. Kickoff against the Boilermakers is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

-----

-----

-----

