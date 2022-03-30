2023 Ohio State Football Commits

Keeping track of the elite prospects who have committed to the Buckeyes for the current recruiting cycle.

Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State football program continues to recruit at the highest level, both in state and nationally.

In fact, the Buckeyes have finished no worse than fifth in team recruiting rankings since he took over ahead of the 2019 season – and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

With that said, below is a list of all of Ohio State’s commitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as well as links to their commitment and impact articles. It will be updated as additional prospects join the fold, culminating with the Early Signing Period in December and National Signing Day next February.

Photo courtesy of Ty Lockwood/@TyLockwood7 on Twitter.

Ty Lockwood

Hometown: Thompson's Station, Tenn.

High School: Independence

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Aug. 19, 2021

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS

Joshua Padilla

Hometown: Thompson's Station, Tenn.

High School: Independence

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Nov. 4, 2021

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS

Cedrick Hawkins

Hometown: Titusville, Fla.

High School: Cocoa

Size: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS

Will Smith Jr.

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

High School: Coffman

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 23, 2022

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS

Luke Montgomery

Hometown: Findlay, Ohio

High School: Findlay

Size: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Feb. 17, 2022

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS

