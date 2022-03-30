2023 Ohio State Football Commits
Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State football program continues to recruit at the highest level, both in state and nationally.
In fact, the Buckeyes have finished no worse than fifth in team recruiting rankings since he took over ahead of the 2019 season – and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
With that said, below is a list of all of Ohio State’s commitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as well as links to their commitment and impact articles. It will be updated as additional prospects join the fold, culminating with the Early Signing Period in December and National Signing Day next February.
Ty Lockwood
Hometown: Thompson's Station, Tenn.
High School: Independence
Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Aug. 19, 2021
COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS
Joshua Padilla
Hometown: Thompson's Station, Tenn.
High School: Independence
Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Nov. 4, 2021
COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS
Cedrick Hawkins
Hometown: Titusville, Fla.
High School: Cocoa
Size: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022
COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS
Will Smith Jr.
Hometown: Dublin, Ohio
Read More
High School: Coffman
Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★
Commitment Date: Jan. 23, 2022
COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS
Luke Montgomery
Hometown: Findlay, Ohio
High School: Findlay
Size: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Feb. 17, 2022
COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Former Ohio State DB Malcolm Jenkins Retiring After 13-Year NFL Career
Looking Back At The Top 5 Plays Of Malcolm Jenkins’ Time At Ohio State
Familiarity With Jim Knowles' Defense Eases Tanner McCalister's Transition
Ohio State's Cade Stover Has "Huge Ceiling" At TE After Switching Back From LB
Ohio State's Day, Wilson, Knowles Discuss Spring Practice Progress
Photos From Ohio State's Sixth Practice Of Spring Football
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI