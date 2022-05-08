195 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During 2022 Spring Commencement

The list of graduates notably includes 15 current and former football players and five basketball players.

One hundred and ninety-five current and former student-athletes are set to received their diplomas during Ohio State’s spring commencement at Ohio Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

There are 15 current and former football players among those graduating, including linebacker Ryan Batsch, cornerback Cameron Brown, running back Robert Cope, defensive lineman Aaron Cox, kicker Dominic DiMaccio, safety Jordan Fuller, linebacker Dallas Gant, safety Marcus Hooker, offensive lineman Jack Jamieson, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Cade Kacherski, defensive back Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker K'Vaughan Pope, running back Carlos Snow and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

Fuller and Snow, as well as former baseball player Tre Gantt and women’s volleyball player Luisa Schirmer, returned to school and earned their diplomas through the athletic department’s degree completion program. Pope, meanwhile, was not included in the university's press release after being dismissed from the program last season.

There are also five current and former football players on the list, including center Joey Brunk and forwards Harrison Hookfin, Justice Sueing, Seth Towns and Kyle Young. Towns and Young have both earned a master’s degree in kinesiology.

Other notable student-athletes graduating on Sunday include Olympic shot putter Adelaide Aquilla and women’s hockey player Sophie Jaques, who was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award after leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship.

Commencement will be held at noon on Sunday and streamed on Ohio State’s official website. The full list of graduating student-athletes can be found here.

