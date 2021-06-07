Ohio State Offers Josiah Trotter, The Son Of Former NFL LB Jeremiah Trotter

Josiah Trotter is also the former teammate of freshmen Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State has several players on its roster to whose fathers played in the NFL, though none may be more notable than Troy Vincent and Marvin Harrison, the fathers of redshirt junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent and freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively.

The Buckeyes are now hoping to add another recognizable name to the fold after offering a scholarship to Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter, the son of longtime Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, following his unofficial visit on Monday afternoon.

As you may have noticed, the 6-foot-2 and 225-pound Trotter – who is considered the 11th-best linebacker and No. 120 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – hails from the same high school as Harrison and freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. And, to make things even more interesting, his father played alongside Vincent’s father in Philadelphia from 1998-2001.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily make the Buckeyes the favorite in Trotter’s recruitment, as his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., chose Clemson this past cycle despite visiting Columbus with both Harrison and McCord. But it will be fun to follow his recruitment, nonetheless.

-----

-----

