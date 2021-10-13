Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses a wide range of topics, including A.J. Harris’ unofficial visit for the Maryland game, Carnell Tate’s decision to push his commitment date, Xavier Nwankpa’s official visit to Iowa, how kickoff times impact long-distance visitors and much more.

There’s also comments from head coach Ryan Day and Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who discuss Ohio State’s plans for the open week and how the defensive coaching alignment plays a role in recruiting.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

