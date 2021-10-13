Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Building The Buckeyes Talks A.J. Harris, Carnell Tate, Xavier Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

    In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses a wide range of topics, including A.J. Harris’ unofficial visit for the Maryland game, Carnell Tate’s decision to push his commitment date, Xavier Nwankpa’s official visit to Iowa, how kickoff times impact long-distance visitors and much more.

    There’s also comments from head coach Ryan Day and Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who discuss Ohio State’s plans for the open week and how the defensive coaching alignment plays a role in recruiting.

    You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    21. A.J. Harris
    Recruiting

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    1 minute ago
    3. Steele Chambers
    Football

    Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Maryland

    9 hours ago
    2. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    14 hours ago
    Devan Bogard
    Football

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    14 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference (October 12)
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Bye Week Press Conference

    14 hours ago
    Miyan Williams
    Football

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    16 hours ago
    Indiana Hoosiers
    Football

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Oct 11, 2021
    49. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    Oct 11, 2021