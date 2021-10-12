Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

The redshirt freshman has not played in three of the last four games despite a strong start to the season.

After breaking onto the scene with a 71-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Minnesota, redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams has not played in three of Ohio State’s last four games.

In fact, the 5-foot-8 and 225-pounder didn’t even make the trip to Rutgers and wasn’t on the sideline for last weekend’s win over Maryland. And while no reason was given for his absence, head coach Ryan Day expects him to be available for the trip to Indiana on Oct. 23.

“(I) can’t get into specifics on (why he was out), but we plan to have him practicing this week,” Day said. “I know he’s looking forward to getting back out there and practicing.”

Williams played the most snaps of any running back in the first two games of the season, but true freshman TreVeyon Henderson took over as the Buckeyes’ starter with a record-setting game against Tulsa.

Redshirt junior Master Teague and redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley have taken a bulk of the second- and third-team snaps in the meantime, leaving some to wonder if Williams’ absence was because he was hurt or disgruntled. Day seemed to suggest it was the former, though.

“He’s doing well,” Day said. “He needs to get back in the rhythm of practicing and then once you get healthy, you get back on the field and you feel better. But until then, he probably wants to get going and is anxious to get back out there.”

Along those same lines, Day is hopeful redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown will be back after suffering an apparent head injury in Saturday’s 66-17 win over the Terrapins.

“I don’t know if he’ll practice this week. We’ll kind of go day-to-day and see how he’s feeling,” Day said. “He’s a guy who has been playing well, but he’s hard a hard time staying on the field. Hopefully, this is just another bump in the road, but once he gets back, he’s a big part of our defense.

“We’ll probably get a better idea (if he can play against the Hoosiers) towards the middle of the week.”

