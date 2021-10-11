Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

Stroud is one of just two players to earn both honors in the same week this season.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor were named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week on Monday morning, with Stroud also taking home the conference’s freshman of the week honors.

Stroud, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 24-of-33 passes for 406 and five touchdowns in a 66-17 win over Maryland, tying his career high set the week prior at Rutgers. He became the first player in school history to reach those marks in a game without throwing an interception.

This marked the first time Stroud was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week and the fourth time he earned the freshman honors. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord have also been named the freshman of the week following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively, making it all six weeks that a member of the Buckeyes’ backfield has earned that distinction.

Henderson was also named the co-offensive player of the week following his performance, something no Ohio State player had achieved since quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2014.

Through five starts, Stroud ranks third nationally in quarterback efficiency with a 194.7 rating, fifth in touchdown passes with 18 and sixth in yards per game with 339.8. He’ll have his next chance to improve upon those numbers when the Buckeyes return to action on Oct. 23 at Indiana.

