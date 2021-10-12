Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    • October 12, 2021
    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing And Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    This is the first time since 2008 that the Buckeyes have named team captains prior to the season.
    Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Tuesday that forwards Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young will be team captains for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

    A senior from Versailles, Ohio, Ahrens has averaged 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 82 career games for the Buckeyes. He’s shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range and is widely viewed as the team’s best outside shooter.

    Liddell, meanwhile, is a native of Belleville, Ill., who averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per games for the Buckeyes last season. The first-team All-Big Ten selection has also been named a preseason All-American by several selectors heading into his junior year.

    Sueing, a fifth-year senior who transferred from California ahead of the 2019-20 season, was one of just two players to start all 31 games for Ohio State last year, averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

    Young, last but not least, is a fifth-year senior from Canton who opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. He’s averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 108 career games.

    The Buckeyes will begin their 123rd season of play against Akron on Nov. 9. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

