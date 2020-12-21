Buckeyes in Pursuit of LSU Linebacker Decommit

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Class of 2021 Linebacker Raesjon Davis Decommits from LSU, Buckeyes in Pursuit

One of the premier linebackers in the country could join Ohio State's vaunted Class of 2021
Ohio State signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country last week, bringing in all 21 of their verbal commits before lunchtime on National Signing Day. And while the Buckeyes are thrilled with linebacker Reid Carrico, he was the only one in his position group to lock in with the Scarlet and Gray.

But the Buckeyes are reportedly in pursuit of another fantastic player.

SI All-American candidate and 4-star linebacker Raesjon Davis has just decommitted from LSU.

Davis is an inside linebacker from the famous Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and an absolute stud. According to John Garcia, the Director of Recruiting for SI All-American, USC and Ohio State are considered to be in hot pursuit of Davis.

Here is the SIAA bottom line evaluation on Davis:

"Davis is a three-down linebacker ready to make big plays against today’s offenses. He can command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field."

